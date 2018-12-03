Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

NFX opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newfield Exploration from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

