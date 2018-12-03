Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,878 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $122,802,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 43.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,495.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 350,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 336,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 295,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 486.1% in the second quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 339,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $115.03 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/marriott-international-inc-mar-shares-sold-by-korea-investment-corp.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.