Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.18.

MBII opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.29.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 2,570.84% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,503.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 480,296 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

