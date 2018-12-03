Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce $289.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.41 million and the highest is $301.00 million. Martin Midstream Partners reported sales of $305.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.23 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $219.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

MMLP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 270,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,421. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,546,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,345,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

