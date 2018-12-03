Maryland Capital Management Has $13.05 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Concho Resources makes up 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Concho Resources by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Concho Resources by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 59,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.83.

CXO stock opened at $130.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.63 and a fifty-two week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Maryland Capital Management Has $13.05 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/maryland-capital-management-has-13-05-million-position-in-concho-resources-inc-cxo.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.