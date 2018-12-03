Maryland Capital Management Sells 420 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $152.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

