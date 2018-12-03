Mastercard (MA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. However, the stock have witnessed its 2018 and 2019 move upward over the past 30 days. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives plus significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. The company is gaining from increase in switched transactions, cross-border volume and gross dollar volume from higher spending. However, escalating costs will put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Also, the company has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.55.

MA opened at $201.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

