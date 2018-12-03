Matson Inc (MATX) SVP Sells $109,285.00 in Stock

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) SVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 2,750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $109,285.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. 195,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,145. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Matson by 1,157.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MATX. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/matson-inc-matx-svp-sells-109285-00-in-stock.html.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.