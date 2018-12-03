Maverick Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,204.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $368,715.00 and $30,204.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.02412006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00133517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00189833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.09701403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,936,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

