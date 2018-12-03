MaxCoin (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.00

MaxCoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. MaxCoin has a market cap of $513,786.00 and $39.00 worth of MaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, MaxCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.02154366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00496572 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00024456 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00019287 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007697 BTC.

About MaxCoin

MaxCoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MaxCoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for MaxCoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. MaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaxCoin

MaxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

