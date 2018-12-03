Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 245,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,897,105 shares.The stock last traded at $56.55 and had previously closed at $55.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,077 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

