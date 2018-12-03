MayTech Global Investments LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 6.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $201.07 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $140.61 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MayTech Global Investments LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/maytech-global-investments-llc-increases-stake-in-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.