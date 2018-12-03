MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.73

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.73 and last traded at $150.62, with a volume of 598571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $30,739,159.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $58,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,002.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 19.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,463,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,790,000 after buying an additional 79,040 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/mccormick-co-sh-mkc-hits-new-12-month-high-at-151-73.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.