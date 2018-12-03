MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen Sells 29,051 Shares

MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 29,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $203,066.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bluemountain Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 21,601 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $152,287.05.

On Friday, November 23rd, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 10,000 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 15,607 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $111,746.12.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 7,200 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $51,552.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 1,514 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $11,324.72.

On Friday, November 16th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 28,027 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $210,763.04.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,234 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $446,997.54.

On Monday, November 12th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 37,530 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $328,012.20.

On Thursday, November 8th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 35,783 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $307,733.80.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 25,765 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $221,063.70.

NYSE MRT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.92. 177,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.58. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 222,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 205,635 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 664.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 154,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,325,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 153,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

