Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDSO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Medidata Solutions from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

In other Medidata Solutions news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $487,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,030 shares of company stock worth $1,749,022 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 288,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDSO traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.69. 239,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Medidata Solutions has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.