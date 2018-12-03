Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives $104.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.75. 6,168,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,788. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

