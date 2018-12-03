News headlines about Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) have been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Merck KGaA earned a daily sentiment score of 2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

MKGAF stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/merck-kgaa-mkgaf-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-2-60.html.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.