Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB) Director Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EBSB opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.21. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,151,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

