Merus NV (MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.36. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

