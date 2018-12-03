Microbot Medical (MBOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.65

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 167442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

MBOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

