Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,115 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,976 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $144.50 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $159.94. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,115 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-acquires-24115-shares-of-autodesk-inc-adsk.html.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.