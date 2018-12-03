Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 315,637 Shares of Bancolombia SA (CIB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 4,005.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,517 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bancolombia stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Bancolombia SA has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

