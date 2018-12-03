Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 226,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. University of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. University of Tennessee now owns 1,214,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

