Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Hits $51.56 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, FCoin, LBank and ZB.COM. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $51.56 million and $31.24 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,362,726 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, DigiFinex, BitForex, FCoin, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

