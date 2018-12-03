MKM Partners Lowers Yelp (YELP) Price Target to $40.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yelp to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Yelp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $90,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $362,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $522,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,164.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,431. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 106.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,946 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 39.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,126 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,001 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,554,043 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after acquiring an additional 126,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

