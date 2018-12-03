MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,203 Synchrony Financial (SYF)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $25.98 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

