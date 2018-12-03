Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 13.33% -50.52% -1.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 225 862 1087 53 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 138.98%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -4.36 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 16.54

Mogo Finance Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology peers beat Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

