Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $930.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.34. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $106,026. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

