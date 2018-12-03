Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Given a $19.00 Price Target at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

MNR stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 407,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,133.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,841 shares of company stock worth $216,122 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

