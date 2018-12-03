Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, CL King downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.76. 2,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.53. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Mirvis sold 12,500 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 18.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $5,145,000.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

