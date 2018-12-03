Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.30 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

