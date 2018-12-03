Mplx (MPLX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “MPLX LP is a fee-based limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX LP is based in Findlay, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. Mplx has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 240.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,747,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,285,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 963.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

