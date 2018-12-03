Mplx (MPLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.69.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 288,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,708,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,097 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mplx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Mplx by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 509,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

