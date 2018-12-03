MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €195.00 ($226.74) target price from Commerzbank in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. equinet set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €189.94 ($220.87).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €3.10 ($3.60) on Monday, reaching €186.70 ($217.09). 69,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 52 week high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

