Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 110,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $53,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

