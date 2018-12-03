Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 652,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,877,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cynosure Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $47.42 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

