Mylan NV (MYL) Receives $46.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James cut Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 51,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,635. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mylan by 69.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 1,749,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mylan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after buying an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mylan by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after buying an additional 390,216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mylan by 8.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,693,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,592,000 after buying an additional 212,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Mylan by 3,452.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

