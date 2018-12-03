Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 80.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,715 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mylan by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Mylan during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mylan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $33.86 on Monday. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

