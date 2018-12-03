MyWish Market Capitalization Tops $466,083.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $466,083.00 and approximately $1,638.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.02419686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00132221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00189650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.09689595 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,554,045 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

