National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to report sales of $66.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.05 million and the lowest is $64.60 million. National Bank posted sales of $45.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Bank will report full-year sales of $263.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.20 million to $271.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $281.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.70 million to $289.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Bank.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth $2,269,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. National Bank has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $41.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.