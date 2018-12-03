NCI Building Systems (NCS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NCS opened at $11.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $751.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 69.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 272,631 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 7.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 123,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

