Neogen Co. (NEOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce sales of $109.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. Neogen posted sales of $101.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $434.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.50 million to $440.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $464.20 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $478.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.43 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $64.86 on Monday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Neogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $166,281.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,933,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 4,300 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $316,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

