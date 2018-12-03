Neon Therapeutics Inc (NTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($4.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Neon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,121. Neon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

