Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herman Kotze bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,036 shares of company stock worth $265,244 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.7% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,899,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,232 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,702,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,230,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 224.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 484,253 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

