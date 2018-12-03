NetApp (NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services. The company is benefitting from strong product adoption, increasing deal wins, and expanding customer base across varied geographies. Moreover, the company’s transition to data fabric strategy (a software-defined approach to data management) is expanding business opportunities. Further, the company increased momentum of its HCI and expanded new cloud partnerships, which contributed to overall revenue growth. Management remains hopeful about making the most of the exponential rate of data growth with its cloud-integrated all-flash solutions that fit well with hybrid cloud infrastructure. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, declining OEM revenues and competition remain the headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group cut their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.74.

NTAP traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 308,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,395. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The data storage provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,865.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total transaction of $212,403.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,603. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 27,092.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,909,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,413 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $161,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 8,411.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,375,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after buying an additional 1,094,273 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

