Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Share Price

Media headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a news impact score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.79. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

