New Peoples Bankshares Inc (NWPP) Director Buys $22,504.00 in Stock

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox acquired 14,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,504.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NWPP stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

