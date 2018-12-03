NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

NGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.32.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after buying an additional 471,159 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $680,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $22,363,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $125,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

