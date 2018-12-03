Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

