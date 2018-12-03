Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.06 million and $82,737.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.02793564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.04128734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00794543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.01419856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00120787 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.01833887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00445169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 3,935,719,916 coins and its circulating supply is 2,741,879,134 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

